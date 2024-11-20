Sports News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years

Hello User
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024:

2 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST Football news Today Live: Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years

  • Lionel Messi visited India for the first time in 2011 when Argentina played an exhibition match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Read the full story here

20 Nov 2024, 10:44 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant fall down laughing at Sarfaraz Khan's non-serious fielding skills: Watch video

  • India will take on Australia in a five-Test rubber in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium. 
Read the full story here

20 Nov 2024, 10:05 AM IST Football news Today Live: Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

  • Lionel Messi has equalled the United States great Landon Donovan's record of most assists in international football. Both Messi and Donovan have 58 assists to their names.   
Read the full story here

