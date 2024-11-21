Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says 'you might see...'
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says 'you might see...'

1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says 'you might see...' (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says 'you might see...' (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 10:01:05 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says 'you might see...'

  • Jasprit Bumrah will be leading India in the first Test against Australia in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma who is on a paternity leave.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 09:32:29 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in BGT, makes special mention for SRH teammate before Perth Test

  • Probably for the first time in Test cricket after many year two fast bowlers will be leading the teams While Pat Cummins will lead Australia, India are to be led by stand-in-captain Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
Read the full story here

