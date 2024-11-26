Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 25 2024 15:59:12
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.85 1.74%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.60 0.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.75 3.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,784.60 2.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,287.80 1.73%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah (AP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah (AP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Nov 2024, 08:28:37 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah

  • IPL Auction 2025 saw notable players like David Warner and Shardul Thakur go unsold. Warner may transition to commentary, while Thakur's past performance likely affected bids. Jonny Bairstow also failed to attract interest, highlighting a trend of unsold key players.
Read the full story here

26 Nov 2024, 07:35:59 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Gujarat Titans on roping in Washington Sundar for ₹3.2 crore: ‘Were expecting him to go much higher’

  • Washington Sundar was signed by Gujarat Titans for 3.2 crore at the IPL Auction in Jeddah, falling short of expected bids. The team, focusing on a strong bowling lineup, expressed contentment with the purchase as they prepare for IPL 2025, alongside other key signings.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue