Sports News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: IPL Auction 2025: Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw; top 5 players that went unsold in Jeddiah

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- IPL Auction 2025 saw notable players like David Warner and Shardul Thakur go unsold. Warner may transition to commentary, while Thakur's past performance likely affected bids. Jonny Bairstow also failed to attract interest, highlighting a trend of unsold key players.
- Washington Sundar was signed by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.2 crore at the IPL Auction in Jeddah, falling short of expected bids. The team, focusing on a strong bowling lineup, expressed contentment with the purchase as they prepare for IPL 2025, alongside other key signings.