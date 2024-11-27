Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Did Prithvi Shaw ignored Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly? Ex-BCCI selector makes bold claims
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Did Prithvi Shaw ignored Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly? Ex-BCCI selector makes bold claims

2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you'll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Did Prithvi Shaw ignored Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly? Ex-BCCI selector makes bold claimsPremium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Did Prithvi Shaw ignored Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly? Ex-BCCI selector makes bold claims

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Nov 2024, 10:06:47 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Did Prithvi Shaw ignored Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly? Ex-BCCI selector makes bold claims

  • Prithvi Shaw made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2018 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and was with the franchise until he released last month. 
Read the full story here

27 Nov 2024, 09:13:33 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS BGT: Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India for Perth Test win, says, ‘Despite bias commentary…’

  • Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Team India for their 295-run victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India made a remarkable comeback after a series whitewash against New Zealand.
Read the full story here

