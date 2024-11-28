Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Hardik Pandya's powerful 69 off 30 balls leads Baroda to victory over Tamil Nadu | Watch Video
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Hardik Pandya's powerful 69 off 30 balls leads Baroda to victory over Tamil Nadu | Watch Video

1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2024, 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you'll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Hardik Pandya's powerful 69 off 30 balls leads Baroda to victory over Tamil Nadu | Watch VideoPremium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Hardik Pandya's powerful 69 off 30 balls leads Baroda to victory over Tamil Nadu | Watch Video

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it's a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you're always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2024, 08:50:17 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: Hardik Pandya's powerful 69 off 30 balls leads Baroda to victory over Tamil Nadu | Watch Video

  • Hardik Pandya excelled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 69 runs off 30 balls, leading Baroda to a three-wicket win over Tamil Nadu at Holkar Stadium. He entered the match when the team was struggling at 152/6.
Read the full story here

