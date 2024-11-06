Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 6, 2024: IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on KKRs' radar, Kolkata franchise to go for Jos Buttler-like profile - Sources
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 6, 2024: IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on KKRs’ radar, Kolkata franchise to go for Jos Buttler-like profile - Sources

Sports News Today Live Updates: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2024, 12:31:52 PM IST

Cricket News News Today Live: IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on KKRs’ radar, Kolkata franchise to go for Jos Buttler-like profile - Sources

  • Arshdeep Singh was Punjab Kings' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 and was joint-highest among most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024. Yet, the left-arm seamer was released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 11:43:34 AM IST

Cricket News News Today Live: IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians targeting Italian cricketer at mega auction? All you need to know about Thomas Draca

  • Italian Thomas Draca is among the 30 players from Associate Nations to have resgistered for IPL 2025 mega auction.
Read the full story here

