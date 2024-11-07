Hello User
Sports News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's potential absence in 1st Test, says ‘you should go only as a player…’

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's potential absence in 1st Test, says ‘you should go only as a player…’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST Cricket News News Today Live: IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's potential absence in 1st Test, says ‘you should go only as a player…’

  • IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar urges India to appoint new captain on Rohit Sharma's potential absense, ‘you should go for this tour only as a player…’
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST Sports News News Today Live: Watch: Angry Alzarri Joseph leaves field after disagreement with captain Shai Hope during WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

  • West Indies defeated England in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1.
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST Sports News News Today Live: Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender report

  • Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is pursuing legal action against media reports regarding leaked medical records.
Read the full story here

