Laura Dahlmeier, Double Olympic champion passes away in tragic Karakoram mountaineering accident

Laura Dahlmeier, a two-time Olympic and seven-time world champion biathlete, tragically passed away at the age of 31 following a mountaineering accident in Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains. Her management confirmed the news on Wednesday (July 30), leaving the sports and mountaineering communities in mourning.

Who was Laura Dahlmeier? Laura Dahlmeier was one of Germany’s most celebrated biathletes, earning two Olympic gold medals at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where she made history as the first female biathlete to win both the 7.5km sprint and 10km pursuit at the same Olympics. She also secured a bronze in the individual event, despite health challenges earlier that season.

She has claimed seven world championship titles, including five golds at the 2017 Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria. Notably, she was among the most successful German biathletes of the century. In 2017, her dominance earned her the title of German Athlete of the Year.

Born in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Dahlmeier debuted on the IBU World Cup circuit in the 2012-13 season at age 19 and competed at Sochi 2014, with a best finish of 13th in the individual event. Her breakthrough came in the 2016-17 season, when she clinched the overall World Cup title and the world No. 1 ranking.