Lautaro Martinezs brace helps Inter rout Roma 5-2 to get Serie A title pursuit back on track

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martinez is back from injury, and Inter Milan is back looking like the Serie A leader again.

Lautaro scored twice in his first action since February and Inter routed visiting Roma 5-2 on Sunday to end a four-match winless streak across all competitions.

Lautaro scored in the second and 52nd minutes at the San Siro. Hakan Calhanoglu — fresh off helping Turkey qualify for the World Cup — Marcus Thuram and Nicolò Barella also found the net for Inter.

Gianluca Mancini, along with Barella a member of the Italy team that failed to qualify for the World Cup, scored a momentary equalizer for Roma. Then Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Roma after the Giallorossi had gone four goals behind.

Inter, which had its advantage sliced from 10 to six points before the international break, moved nine points ahead of city rival AC Milan and 10 ahead of defending champion Napoli, which hosts Milan on Monday.

Earlier, Bologna won 2-1 at relegation-threatened Cremonese to move up to eighth before hosting Aston Villa in the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Joao Mario and Jonathan Rowe scored early for Bologna before Federico Bonazzoli pulled one back late for Cremonese by converting a penalty. Youssef Maleh of Cremonese and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna were each sent off in stoppage time.

Cremonese was without former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who sat out due to a muscle injury.

Also, Torino won 1-0 at last-place Pisa with an 80th-minute goal from Che Adams.