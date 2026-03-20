Veteran BCCI commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan quits after 23 years: ‘I can’t sacrifice my self respect and suck up’

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the former India leg-spinner turned respected cricket voice, has stepped away from his role with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentary panel. The 60-year-old made the announcement on X, ending a career that spanned more than two decades in the broadcast box.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's retirement announcement sparks debate Laxman Sivaramakrishnan posted simply: "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI." When fans pressed for details in replies, he opened up about years of feeling sidelined. He pointed out that despite his experience, he was overlooked for key on-field duties like conducting the toss and presentation ceremonies.

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years, and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he wrote on X.

The veteran implied deeper issues, including possible colour discrimination, as some reports noted his claims that opportunities went to others while he stayed limited to box commentary. High-profile roles often went to names like Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle in major matches, leaving Sivaramakrishnan frustrated over the consistent exclusion.

He struck a firm tone on self-respect: “Can’t sacrifice my self-respect and suck up.”

In a bolder follow-up, he teased bigger revelations: “This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, the general public, cricket fans, and everyone will be utterly Shocked. I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief.”

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Cricketing journey from pitch to mic Laxman Sivaramakrishnan rose to fame as part of India's 1985 World Championship of Cricket triumph. He played nine Tests, claiming 26 wickets with his leg-spin, and featured in 16 ODIs with 15 scalps. Though his international career was brief, he stayed connected through domestic play before shifting to commentary starting in 2000 during an India-Bangladesh Test. Known for straightforward opinions, both on air and online, his exit surprised many fans ahead of the IPL season.

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts Ravichandran Ashwin, the veteran off-spinner who recently stepped back from IPL duties, reacted with surprise. “Oh no! Why not this IPL?” he replied to Sivaramakrishnan's post on X.