Veteran BCCI commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan quits after 23 years: ‘I can’t sacrifice my self respect and suck up’

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the former India leg-spinner turned respected cricket voice, has stepped away from his role with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentary panel. The 60-year-old made the announcement on X, ending a career that spanned more than two decades in the broadcast box.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan posted simply: "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI." When fans pressed for details in replies, he opened up about years of feeling sidelined. He pointed out that despite his experience, he was overlooked for key on-field duties like conducting the toss and presentation ceremonies.
"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years, and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he wrote on X.
The veteran implied deeper issues, including possible colour discrimination, as some reports noted his claims that opportunities went to others while he stayed limited to box commentary. High-profile roles often went to names like Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle in major matches, leaving Sivaramakrishnan frustrated over the consistent exclusion.
He struck a firm tone on self-respect: “Can’t sacrifice my self-respect and suck up.”
In a bolder follow-up, he teased bigger revelations: “This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, the general public, cricket fans, and everyone will be utterly Shocked. I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief.”
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan rose to fame as part of India's 1985 World Championship of Cricket triumph. He played nine Tests, claiming 26 wickets with his leg-spin, and featured in 16 ODIs with 15 scalps. Though his international career was brief, he stayed connected through domestic play before shifting to commentary starting in 2000 during an India-Bangladesh Test. Known for straightforward opinions, both on air and online, his exit surprised many fans ahead of the IPL season.
Ravichandran Ashwin, the veteran off-spinner who recently stepped back from IPL duties, reacted with surprise. “Oh no! Why not this IPL?” he replied to Sivaramakrishnan's post on X.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's departure highlights ongoing discussions about opportunities and fairness in Indian cricket broadcasting. His bold exit may prompt more conversations in the coming weeks.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.