Home / Sports / LeBron James to play for Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers game

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) pursues the ball as Corey Gamble reacts in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • James, who turned 38 in December in 2022, is currently one of the ten best players in the NBA.

All-time leading scorer in NBA history and ranks fourth in career assists, LeBron Raymone James Sr has been upgraded to available for Los Angeles Lakers team to play on Thursday.

James, who turned 38 in December in 2022, is currently one of the ten best players in the NBA, reported si.com. As per data, per contest he is averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 45 games.

The Lakers are 27-32 in 59 games despite James' steller play amd 13th seed in the Western Conference. In last 10 games, they are 4-6 amd 4-14 in the 28 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles.

Over the Miami Heat, James led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship, however, missed the postseason in two of his four seasons on the team.

Currently, they are only 2.0 games back of the tenth seed and 3.5 games behind the sixth seed.

