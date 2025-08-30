Leeds United vs Newcastle United live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Leeds United are set to face Newcastle United in a much-awaited Premier League 2025-26 clash on Saturday (August 30). The game will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Both teams will be looking to win in the upcoming match and rise from their current position in the standings.

Leeds United lost their opening game of the Premier League. However, they bounced back and won their previous match and are currently in the 13th position of the EPL standings. On the other hand, Newcastle United are yet to claim their first win of the tournament. They lost the first game and their second clash ended in a draw, resulting in them being placed at the 16th spot.

Match details Date: August 30

Time: 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM BST in the United States | 10:00 PM IST in India.

Venue: Elland Road.

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Leeds United vs Newcastle United - Team news Leeds United Midfield players Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are ruled out due to knee problems, and new signing Noah Okafor faces a late fitness test before the match. With Ampadu and Tanaka unavailable, Sean Longstaff is expected to make his first league start for Leeds, alongside Anton Stach and Ilia Gruev in the midfield trio.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start for the first time, though manager Daniel Farke might opt for Joel Piroe or Lukas Nmecha as alternatives.

Newcastle United Newcastle will be without Alexander Isak, who remains sidelined, and Anthony Gordon, who is serving a three-match ban following a red card against Liverpool. Injuries are also a concern for Fabian Schar, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali, who are dealing with their respective fitness issues. T

This could lead to Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey making their full debuts, while Will Osula is expected to lead the attack.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups Leeds United Probable XI: L. Perri, J. Bogle, P. Struijk, J. Rodon, G. Gudmundsson, I. Gruev, S. Longstaff, A. Stach, D. James, W. Gnonto, L. Nmecha.

Newcastle United Probable XI: N. Pope, F. Schar, V. Livramento, K. Trippier, D. Burn, S. Tonali, B. Guimaraes, J. Ramsey, A. Elanga, H. Barnes, W. Osula.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Leeds United vs Newcastle United match? The Leeds United vs Newcastle United clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with USA Network and Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United: Head-to-head record Matches won by Leeds United: 36

Matches won by Newcastle United: 39