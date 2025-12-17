Subscribe

Legendary boxer Terence Crawford announces shock retirement at 38; ends career without a single loss

Published17 Dec 2025, 07:14 AM IST
Terence Crawford (L) punches Canelo Alvarez during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Crawford has announced his retirement at the age of 38.
Terence Crawford, widely considered one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived, has announced his retirement from professional boxing at the age of 38.

Crawford, over the length of his career, has won 18 different major world titles across five weight classes.

Crawford, who ended his career without a single defeat (42-0), announced his retirement in a 5-minute 28-second video he posted on his official YouTube channel. Check the video right here:

The 38-year-old from Nebraska, who dominated Mexican legend Alvarez in Las Vegas in September to claim the undisputed super middleweight crown, announced his decision in a video posted on social media.

"I'm stepping away from competition, not because I'm done fighting, but because I've won a different type of battle," Crawford said in his retirement message. "The one where you walk away on your own terms."

Crawford, (42-0, 31 knockouts), retires as the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO supermiddleweight champion after defeating Alvarez by unanimous decision in a masterful performance.

With AFP inputs

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

 
 
