Lennart Karl scripts history, becomes Bayern Munich’s youngest Champions League goalscorer

Lennart Karl scripted his name into Bayern Munich’s history as the club’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer. The 17-year-old rising star from Bayern’s youth academy delivered a stunning performance in a 4-0 victory over Club Brugge at the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement

Lennart Karl's historic debut goal Lennart Karl made an unforgettable Champions League debut on Wednesday (October 22), scoring within the first five minutes against Club Brugge. Karl showcased his skills with a clever turn to evade to dribble past several opponents before firing a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Nordin Jackers, giving Bayern an early 1-0 lead. The Allianz Arena erupted as fans celebrated the young star’s moment of brilliance.

Advertisement

His goal set the tone for Bayern’s dominant performance, which saw them secure a convincing 4-0 win, with additional goals from Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, and Nicolas Jackson.

A record-breaking moment Lennart Karl’s goal at 17 years and 242 days made him Bayern Munich’s youngest Champions League goalscorer. He surpassed Jamal Musiala’s record of 17 years and 363 days. And Sammy Kuffour now ranks third, having scored at the age of 18 years and 60 days. This milestone highlights Karl’s immense potential and the strength of Bayern Munich's youth academy.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich's commanding 4-0 win Bayern Munich displayed their attacking prowess and defensive solidity in the 4-0 rout of Club Brugge. Following Karl’s opener, Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 14th minute with a powerful strike, and Luis Diaz added a third in the 33rd minute. Nicolas Jackson completed the scoring in the 79th minute with a close-range finish.

Bayern’s relentless pressure and strong finishing overwhelmed Brugge, who struggled to create chances against a well-organized defense. The win strengthened Bayern’s position in the Champions League standings, showcasing their title-contending credentials.

What’s next for Karl and Bayern? Karl’s historic goal and Bayern Munich's 4-0 win signal a bright future for both the player and the club. With his composure and skill, Karl is poised to become a key part of Bayern’s squad as the Champions League progresses.