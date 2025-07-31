Subscribe

Leon Marchand shatters Ryan Lochte's 200m medley world record at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Leon Marchand, the French swimming sensation who claimed four Olympic gold medals in Paris last year, delivered a brilliant performance in Singapore.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Jul 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Leon Marchand of France celebrates after competing in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand broke the 200-meter individual medley world record at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Thursday (July 31). He clocked a remarkable 1:52.61, shattering the previous record set by Ryan Lochte in 2011.

Leon Marchand’s record-breaking performance

Leon Marchand, the French swimming sensation who claimed four Olympic gold medals in Paris last year, delivered a brilliant performance in Singapore. His time of 1:52.61 in the 200m individual medley semifinal broke Lochte’s long-standing record of 1:54.00.

“What’s crazy is that it’s a whole second, and it’s still hard to believe,” Marchand said.

Marchand also reflected on his strategy, “In the end, I went out hard from the start. But I stayed super-relaxed. I didn’t make many mistakes.”

His powerful freestyle leg sealed the deal, earning him a $30,000 prize for the record, even though the swim was in a semifinal. With the final scheduled for Thursday, Marchand could further rewrite the record books.

Notably, he is also eyeing his own 400m IM world record of 4:02.50 on Sunday, the final day of the championships.

Standout moments from Day 4

Marchand’s performance stole the show, but Day 4 featured five finals that showcased other talented players. American Luca Urlando claimed gold in the 200m butterfly (1:51.87), a triumphant moment after overcoming multiple surgeries.

“The belief that I could get back to a moment like this. Internal belief,” Urlando said, describing his journey to his first major world title.

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan defended her Olympic 200m freestyle title, winning in 1:53.48.

“I have had an amazing coach, Dean Boxall, to guide me through this difficult time,” she said, noting the challenges of post-Olympic recovery.

American Claire Weinstein earned bronze (1:54.57), despite some US swimmers battling illness from a pre-championship training camp.

Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi made headlines in the 800m freestyle, clocking 7:36.88, the third-fastest time ever in the event. Meanwhile, a shock came in the men’s 100m freestyle semifinals, where world-record holder Pan Zhanle of China (46.40) missed the final with a time of 47.81.

Rising stars

The women’s 200m butterfly semifinals saw Canada’s Summer McIntosh lead with 2:06.22, while 12-year-old Yu Zidi of China qualified for the final with 2:07.95.

In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, Neutral Athletes took gold (3:37.97), with the U.S. missing the final after a 10th-place qualifying finish.

 
