Levante vs Barcelona live streaming: Where to watch La Liga clash, predicted lineups, head-to-head record and more

Levante are set to face Barcelona in a much-awaited La Liga clash on Saturday (August 23). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

Newly promoted Levante aim to secure their first points of the season and make a bold statement against reigning champions Barcelona. Meanwhile, Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, look to build on their strong start following a 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Here are all the details about the upcoming La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona.

Match details Date: August 23 in the US and August 24 in India

Time: 3:30 PM ET (August 23) in the United States | 1:00 AM IST (August 24) in India.

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez

VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vazquez

Levante vs Barcelona - Team news Levante

New signings like Iker Losada add depth, but injuries to Alfonso Pastor, Kerwin Arriaga (leg), Godwin Koyalipu (ankle), Alan Matturro (thigh), and doubts over Jon Ander Olasagasti challenge their lineup. Jeremy Toljan, who scored in their loss to Alaves, is expected to strengthen their defense at home.

Barcelona

Top-of-the-table Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, build on their 3-0 Mallorca victory. Marcus Rashford enhances their attack, with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal scoring in the last match. No fresh injuries or suspensions reported, with all key players fit after final training in Valencia.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga - Predicted starting lineups Levante Probable XI: P. Cunat, U. Elgezabal, J. Cabello, M. Sanchez, J. Toljan, A. De La Fuente, O. Rey, P. Martinez, C. Alvarez, I. Romero, R. Brugue.

Barcelona Probable XI: J. Garcia, R. Araujo, E. Garcia, P. Cubarsi, A. Balde, Pedri, D. Olmo, Gavi, Raphinha, L. Yamal, F. Torres.

How to watch the live streaming of the Levante vs Barcelona match? The Levante vs Barcelona La Liga clash will be streamed live on Fubo, ESPN+, and DirecTV Stream in the United States. The match will be available on Fancode app and website in India.

Levante vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record Matches won by Levante: 5

Matches won by Barcelona: 5