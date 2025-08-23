Levante vs Barcelona live streaming: Where to watch La Liga clash, predicted lineups, head-to-head record and more

Levante are set to face Barcelona in a much-awaited La Liga clash on Saturday (August 23). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.
Newly promoted Levante aim to secure their first points of the season and make a bold statement against reigning champions Barcelona. Meanwhile, Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, look to build on their strong start following a 3-0 victory over Mallorca.
Here are all the details about the upcoming La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona.
Date: August 23 in the US and August 24 in India
Time: 3:30 PM ET (August 23) in the United States | 1:00 AM IST (August 24) in India.
Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.
Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez
VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vazquez
Levante
New signings like Iker Losada add depth, but injuries to Alfonso Pastor, Kerwin Arriaga (leg), Godwin Koyalipu (ankle), Alan Matturro (thigh), and doubts over Jon Ander Olasagasti challenge their lineup. Jeremy Toljan, who scored in their loss to Alaves, is expected to strengthen their defense at home.
Barcelona
Top-of-the-table Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, build on their 3-0 Mallorca victory. Marcus Rashford enhances their attack, with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal scoring in the last match. No fresh injuries or suspensions reported, with all key players fit after final training in Valencia.
Levante Probable XI: P. Cunat, U. Elgezabal, J. Cabello, M. Sanchez, J. Toljan, A. De La Fuente, O. Rey, P. Martinez, C. Alvarez, I. Romero, R. Brugue.
Barcelona Probable XI: J. Garcia, R. Araujo, E. Garcia, P. Cubarsi, A. Balde, Pedri, D. Olmo, Gavi, Raphinha, L. Yamal, F. Torres.
The Levante vs Barcelona La Liga clash will be streamed live on Fubo, ESPN+, and DirecTV Stream in the United States. The match will be available on Fancode app and website in India.
Matches won by Levante: 5
Matches won by Barcelona: 5
Matches ended in a draw: 30