Levi Colwill injury update: Chelsea defender undergoes surgery on torn ACL

Levi Colwill, Chelsea's young defender, has undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sustained during a training session. The injury, which occurred at the Cobham training ground, has cast a shadow over the team’s preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

Advertisement

What happened during the training? Levi Colwill’s injury occurred on Monday during Chelsea’s first training session after players returned for pre-season preparations.

The incident happened towards the end of the session at Cobham, and the severity became apparent when Colwill was absent from Wednesday’s trophy celebration event at Stamford Bridge.

Medical assessments quickly confirmed the need for surgery, a procedure that was successfully completed, as announced by the club.

Chelsea’s official statement “Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training," Chelsea released a statement.

The club added that Colwill will now begin his rehabilitation under the guidance of their medical team at Cobham.

Advertisement

Enzo Maresca’s reaction Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, addressed the injury in a press conference ahead of the team’s pre-season friendly against Bayer Leverkusen.

“We had a problem the last two days with Levi Colwill,” Maresca said.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out. It was the first session on Monday, and just in the last minutes of the session, he felt something, and we need to wait,” he added.

Maresca also highlighted Colwill’s contributions to Chelsea’s success in the previous season, stating, “We know each other from last year, and we know how important he has been. I spoke with Levi yesterday, and I told him that if we achieve what we achieved last year, it’s also because of him.”

Advertisement

Notably, Colwill’s 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2024-25 season were instrumental in Chelsea securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and winning the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The road to recovery An ACL injury typically requires a recovery period of six to nine months, meaning Colwill could miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 Premier League season.