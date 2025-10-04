Lewis Hamilton cleared of F1 red-flag violation for Liam Lawson crash incident; all you need to know

Ferrari’s preparations for the Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying have been marked by a mix of relief and challenges. Lewis Hamilton escaped a penalty for a red-flag infringement following Liam Lawson’s dramatic crash in Free Practice 3 (FP3), but the team continues to grapple with mid-field pace and a costly pit-lane incident.

Lewis Hamilton cleared of Red-Flag penalty In FP3, a high-speed crash by RB driver Liam Lawson triggered a red flag, stopping the session to ensure safety. The stewards investigated Lewis Hamilton for allegedly failing to slow down enough while navigating Turns 16 and 17, the final chicane, after the red flag was deployed.

What do the rules say? According to Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, drivers must significantly reduce speed and be prepared to stop during red-flag conditions to protect marshals and recovery teams working on the track.

How was the verdict decided? Replays showed Lewis Hamilton moving through the chicane at a pace that raised questions, but the stewards found no clear violation. They noted, "While the stewards consider that a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable under the circumstances, it has concluded that there is no evidence of a breach of the applicable regulations."

This ruling cleared Hamilton of any penalties, allowing the seven-time world champion to focus on qualifying without grid position setbacks.