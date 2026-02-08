Lindsey Vonn crash: How is US ski racer doing now? What happened during 2026 Winter Olympics? All you need to know

American skier Lindsey Vonn's efforts to win the Winter Olympic downhill title at age 41, despite a rebuilt right knee and a severely injured left knee, ended on a tragic note on Sunday, 7 February.

Following the frightening crash, she was airlifted to safety by a rescue helicopter for the second time in nine days.

How is Lindsey Vonn doing now? Sharing an update on Vonn's health, the US Ski & Snowboard team said the American skier is in stable condition.

“Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians,” US Ski & Snowboard team informed on X.

What is the incident about? Vonn’s Olympic downhill run was only about 12 to 13 seconds long. Wearing bib number 13 and a knee brace, she hit an early gate, was launched into the air, and then crashed hard, ending up off the course, AP reported.

She screamed in pain, which led to a moment of silence from the crowd. The race was paused for over 10 minutes, while her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, watched with concern. The race was paused for over 10 minutes before Vonn was airlifted to a hospital for medical care, AP reported.

How did Vonn fall? Vonn lost control during the opening traverse, taking a tight line that caused her to spin around and fall hard in the snow as she tumbled down the slope, Sky Sports reported.

When and where did the tragic crash happen? The American skiing star crashed during the women's downhill final at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday. As spectators reacted to Vonn's crash, she was placed on a stretcher and airlifted from the Olympia della Tofane piste by helicopter.

Who is Lindsey Vonn? Lindsey Vonn, born on October 18, 1984, is considered one of the greatest alpine ski racers ever. She has won the overall World Cup title four times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012) and secured Olympic downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games, becoming the first American woman to achieve this feat.

Throughout her career, Vonn has secured 84 World Cup victories, ranking her third on the all-time list behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Ingemar Stenmark. She has claimed wins in all five alpine disciplines, a rare achievement accomplished by only a select few women.

A history of injuries Vonn has frequently suffered severe injuries during her career, including knee ligament tears, fractures, and surgeries. She retired in 2019 because of the physical strain, but made an impressive comeback in 2024 after undergoing a partial titanium knee replacement.

In the 2025–26 season, she returned to the podium and became the oldest World Cup downhill winner at age 41, reigniting hopes for an Olympic win.