Lionel Messi can’t be stopped—or even fouled

For Messi, who will turn 37 next month, this wasn’t the story of just one night. It’s been the entire season, his first full year in the U.S. Not only does he now lead Major League Soccer in goals (10) and assists (12), he’s also cruising through this American campaign untroubled by defenders. More than ever before in his career, Messi’s opponents are too spooked or too overmatched—or both—to even try to take the ball off him.