Argentina's Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with a total earning of $130 million, said a data compiled by Genuine Impact Newsletter .

This includes his on-field and off-field earnings too. The data say, The Argentine star player earned $75 million from on-field through salary and competition winnings, while rest $55 million are from off-field that comes from sponsors, endorsements and non-sporting ventures, etc.

Second in the list belong to Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James who earns $121.2 million, out of which on-field earnings was $41.2 million and the rest $80 million from off field.

Third and fourth position have been acquired by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr who earned $115 millions and $95 millions respectively.

The fifth position with $92.5 million is occupied by Golden State Warriors' points guard Stephen Curry. Sixth position goes to another American professional basketball player Kevin Durant who earns $92.1 million.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer earned $90 million from off-field, while $700k came from on-field. Next comes Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez with $90 million, out of which $85 million came from on field, and the rest from Off-field.

American football quarterback Tom Brady stood tall at 9th position with $83.9 million, while Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo secured the tenth spot with $80.9 million.