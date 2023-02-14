Home / Sports / Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with $130 million, check top 10 list
Back

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with $130 million, check top 10 list

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 04:30 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File: Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
File: Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

  • The Argentine star player earned $75 million from on-field through salary and competition winnings, while rest $55 million are from off-field that comes from sponsors, endorsements and non-sporting ventures, etc.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with a total earning of $130 million, said a data compiled by Genuine Impact Newsletter.

This includes his on-field and off-field earnings too. The data say, The Argentine star player earned $75 million from on-field through salary and competition winnings, while rest $55 million are from off-field that comes from sponsors, endorsements and non-sporting ventures, etc.

Second in the list belong to Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James who earns $121.2 million, out of which on-field earnings was $41.2 million and the rest $80 million from off field.

ALSO READ: ‘Nothing left’ to achieve: Lionel Messi looks absent on field amid retirement speculations

Top 10 highest paid athlete
View Full Image
Top 10 highest paid athlete

Third and fourth position have been acquired by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr who earned $115 millions and $95 millions respectively.

The fifth position with $92.5 million is occupied by Golden State Warriors' points guard Stephen Curry. Sixth position goes to another American professional basketball player Kevin Durant who earns $92.1 million.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer earned $90 million from off-field, while $700k came from on-field. Next comes Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez with $90 million, out of which $85 million came from on field, and the rest from Off-field.

American football quarterback Tom Brady stood tall at 9th position with $83.9 million, while Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo secured the tenth spot with $80.9 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x