Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with $130 million, check top 10 list
- The Argentine star player earned $75 million from on-field through salary and competition winnings, while rest $55 million are from off-field that comes from sponsors, endorsements and non-sporting ventures, etc.
Argentina's Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete in 2021-22 with a total earning of $130 million, said a data compiled by Genuine Impact Newsletter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×