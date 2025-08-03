Lionel Messi India tour: What are the ticket prices for events and how can you get them? Check details

After his first visit to Kolkata in 2011, Lionel Messi is set to begin his second India tour after a decade, where his opening leg remains city of joy, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Football fans are elated to welcome him and can enjoy by participating in his events. The tickets could reportedly be costly and priced below ₹3500.

Messi's schedule commences at 9 am on December 13 with meet-and-greet event, after which he would be a 70-feet statue of him at the Lake Town Sribhumi on VIP Road.

Followed by his visit to Eden Gardens, where the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup will take place from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The official confirmation on ticketing platform is awaited. It will be an unprecedented moment for him as it will be first-ever and biggest statue of the World Cup winner, according to organisers.

"He will play the GOAT Cup in a seven-side soft-ball, soft-touch game with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, Bhaichung Bhutia among others. It will be a celebration play in respect of Messi,” PTI cited the source as saying.

The source added, “This will be at Eden. It will be a ticketing event. Denominations are yet to be decided. It would be a little expensive -- should not be less than ₹3,500. Entire stadium will be open, so, we can expect a full capacity of 68,000. For 1 hour 20 minutes Messi will be there with musical tribute, masterclass with kids.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to honour Messi during the Eden Gardens programme.

Messi's Ahmedabad and Mumbai tours Messi is scheduled to head to Ahmedabad on December 13 evening to take part in a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation at their Shantigram headquarters. He will then arrive Mumbai for events on December 14, comprising a meet-and-greet at CCI at 3.45pm, then the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at the Wankhede Stadium at 5.30pm.

"We’ve booked the Wankhede Stadium for the GOAT Cup at 5.45pm on December 14,” the source said.

There were media reports indicating that Messi could join in a seven-a-side cricket match with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, but the source dismissed it, saying, “He is not going to play any cricket match in Mumbai. It will be only soft ball and soft touch with him. It will be a celebration of his journey with the presence of Indian celebrities.”

Messi will hold discussion with the Indian football team in Mumbai as per plans. "At Mumbai, we have planned an interaction with the Indian football team. Obviously, Sunil Chhetri and the Indian team moment that we have planned in Mumbai as per their respective availabilities,” the source stated.

Messi's Delhi tour On December 15, Messi will reach New Delhi on December 15, where he is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which he is expected to participate in a GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla at 2.15pm.

At each city, Messi will hold a “masterclass” with children, focussing on inspiring aspiring Indian footballers.