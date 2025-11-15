Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez guide Argentina to clinch win against Angola in friendly | Watch video

Argentina continued their dominant form with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Angola in an international friendly match held in Luanda on Friday. The world champions showcased their class, with captain Lionel Messi and striker Lautaro Martinez each scoring and assisting, delivering a memorable performance for the packed stadium.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez link up twice The first goal came just before half-time, in the 43rd minute. Messi played a beautiful pass through the defense, and Lautaro Martínez finished with a strong low shot from a difficult angle, to break the deadlock and put Argentina ahead 1-0 going into halftime.

In the 82nd minute, the two players swapped roles. Lautaro returned the favour with a clever pass. The Inter Miami star kept his composure and fired home with his left foot, making it 2-0. Their flawless understanding highlighted why this partnership remains one of the best in world football.

Celebrating Angola's 50th independence anniversary The friendly carried special meaning as Argentina, led by skipper Messi, were honoured guests for Angola's 50th anniversary of independence from Portugal. The match coincided with national celebrations, creating an electric atmosphere at the renovated Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Argentina's road to 2026 World Cup qualification As title-holders, Argentina did not get an automatic spot for the 2026 World Cup. They had to compete in the tough South American qualifiers, playing every other team home and away. The team performed strongly, winning 12 matches, drawing two, and losing four. This gave them 38 points – nine more than second-placed Ecuador – to finish top and secure direct qualification.

Angola's World Cup story Angola has fond memories of the World Cup. They qualified for the 2006 tournament in Germany, dramatically edging out Nigeria thanks to a better head-to-head record after a home win and away draw.

However, reaching the global stage again has proved difficult. In the qualifiers for 2026, Angola won only two out of 10 matches. They ended 11 points behind group winners Cape Verde and missed out on the expanded spots for African teams.

Lionel Scaloni's side ends 2025 on a high note Coach Lionel Scaloni fielded a strong lineup, giving minutes to key players while testing some younger talents. Goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli earned a clean sheet, backed by a solid defense featuring Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi. Midfielders like Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister controlled the tempo, allowing Messi and Martinez to shine upfront.

For Argentina, this win extends their impressive form as reigning World Cup and Copa América holders. It serves as ideal preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resuming next year.