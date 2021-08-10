1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 03:56 PM ISTReuters
Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time
The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi's former Barca team mate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet
PARIS: Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L'Equipe said on its website, adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours.
