Lionel Messi's heartwarming gift to Sunil Chhetri captivates fans during India tour

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 has created unforgettable moments for football enthusiasts across the country. The Argentine superstar's visit, spanning Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, brought joy to thousands. One standout highlight was Messi's thoughtful gesture toward Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, leaving fans emotional and praising the wholesome interaction between two global icons.

Lionel Messi's India Tour The tour kicked off on December 13 in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium. Unfortunately, crowd management issues forced Messi to depart early amid fan frustration. However, the mood brightened in Hyderabad, where around 50,000 attendees enjoyed a smooth event at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Mumbai leg on December 14 at Wankhede Stadium proved to be the tour's pinnacle. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi electrified the crowd. Fans filled stands named after cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, chanting enthusiastically as the trio greeted players and kicked balls into the audience.

Iconic Messi-Chhetri moment wins hearts The evening's most touching scene unfolded when Messi presented Sunil Chhetri with a signed Argentina jersey on stage. This gesture drew the loudest cheers, symbolizing respect between the World Cup winner and India's all-time top goalscorer. Chhetri, who participated in a celebrity 7-a-side exhibition match and even scored a goal, shared a warm handshake and hug with Messi. The exchange highlighted football's power to unite generations and borders.

Star-studded encounters and fan delight Lionel Messi's Mumbai visit also featured a memorable meeting with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who gifted him a signed India jersey from the 2011 World Cup. The duo's interaction bridged cricket and football, thrilling attendees. Messi, Suarez, and De Paul further engaged by interacting with young footballers from the Project Maha-Deva program and taking a lap around the ground.

The one-hour program ran seamlessly, contrasting earlier hiccups. Messi kicked penalties, waved the Indian flag, and soaked in the atmosphere, creating lasting memories. Bollywood stars and dignitaries added glamour, but the focus remained on Messi and his connections with Indian sporting heroes.