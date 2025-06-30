Lionel Messi's Inter Miami knocked out after 4-0 loss to PSG; here's look at star player's biggest defeats

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, suffered a thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16. PSG registered a win by 4-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. As a result, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team has been eliminated from the tournament. It has marked one of the heaviest losses in Messi’s lustrous career and ended Inter Miami’s historic run in the expanded 32-team competition.

PSG vs Inter Miami: Match details PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League winners were dominant from the beginning of the game. They scored all four goals in the first half. Joao Neves opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a header from a Vitinha free-kick. Neves struck again in the 39th minute, finishing a smooth passing move involving Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz. The third goal came from an own goal by Inter Miami’s Tomas Aviles. Just before halftime, Achraf Hakimi sealed the 4-0 scoreline.

Despite chances for a consolation goal in the second half, including a Messi free-kick that struck the PSG wall, Inter Miami failed to bounce back.

Joint third-biggest defeat for Messi The 4-0 defeat ties for the third-heaviest loss in Messi’s career, alongside other such four-goal defeats against teams including Sevilla, Liverpool, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi’s heaviest career defeats The two worst losses for Lionel Messi include an 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals and a 6-1 defeat with Argentina against Bolivia in a 2009 World Cup qualifier.

Here’s a list of Messi’s biggest career losses, including the recent Inter Miami defeat: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich (Champions League, August 14, 2020)

Argentina 1-6 Bolivia (World Cup Qualifier, April 1, 2009)

Inter Miami 0-4 PSG (FIFA Club World Cup, June 29, 2025)

Sevilla 4-0 Barcelona (Supercopa, August 14, 2015)

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League, May 7, 2019)

PSG 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League, February 14, 2017)

Bayern Munich 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League, April 23, 2013)

Moving forward Despite the loss, Inter Miami’s journey to the knockout rounds was a historic milestone as they were the first MLS team to reach the last 16. They will now focus on the MLS season, with their next match against Montreal on July 6, 2025.