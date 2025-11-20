Litton Das' net worth: Bangladeshi cricketer hits 3,000 runs in Test cricket — here's how much he earns

Bangladeshi cricketer Litton Das scored his fifth Test century, touching the three-figure milestone on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Ireland at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Das also achieved the milestone of 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

Recently, Das was announced to continue with the Bangladesh T20I team until the next T20 World Cup, scheduled for next year in India and Sri Lanka. He joined the senior team after performing well for Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League and for Rangpur Division in the 2014-15 National Cricket League, where he was the top scorer.

As the Bangladeshi cricketer crosses a new milestone in his professional career, here's a look at his financial growth over the years. Currently, Litton Das' net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, according to CricTracker data.

Litton Das' net worth One of Bangladesh's highest-paid cricketers, Litton Das earns approximately $50,000 annually from his contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, in addition to match fees of $2,500 per Test, $1,500 per ODI, and $1,000 per T20I. He earned ₹50 lakh with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 and $80,000 from Dhaka Capitals in the 2025 BPL season. He owns a house in Dhaka and has invested in several luxury vehicles.

The next star in Bangladesh cricket Litton Das is a wicketkeeper-batsman who is popularly known as the next star in Bangladesh cricket after strong showings in the 2012 and 2014 U19 World Cups. It took him several years to establish himself at the international level, but he eventually replaced Mushfiqur Rahim as the primary wicketkeeper, a role Rahim had held for many years.

Litton debuted in first-class cricket in October 2011 for Rangpur Division against Dhaka Division. His initial season wasn't very successful, but he made a strong comeback the next year, scoring a century and a half-century. His career gained momentum after his impressive performance in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, where he accumulated 239 runs in just four innings.

Litton made his Test debut against India in June 2015, displaying some eye-catching strokes before being dismissed for 44 off 45 balls. He improved his performance against the then-ranked number one team, South Africa, and scored his first Test fifty.

Das later spent two years outside the national team and made a strong comeback, with 2018 marking a breakthrough for him. It began with a solid 94 in a drawn Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. He then scored his first T20I fifty against the West Indies in Lauderhill. This was followed by his maiden ODI century against India in the Asia Cup.

Litton's first Test century arrived six years after his debut in 2021, when he scored 114 against Pakistan in Chattogram. He quickly followed that with additional centuries, including 102 against New Zealand in Christchurch and 141 against Sri Lanka in Mirpur. As he established himself further, he was appointed captain of the T20I team after Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down in 2025.