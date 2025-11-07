Liv Morgan attends Stranger Things 5 premiere amid WWE injury hiatus

Liv Morgan, who has been sidelined from WWE action due to injury, is making waves off the mat. The popular wrestler turned heads at the world premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement

Red carpet glamour The highly anticipated premiere took place Thursday night at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. Liv Morgan graced the red carpet in a stunning, lacy black gown. Morgan, known for her bold personality in WWE, posed confidently among A-list celebrities. Her appearance comes during a forced break from the ring, allowing her to explore high-profile events outside wrestling.

Star-studded reunions and surprising moments The event buzzed with nostalgia and drama. Attendees included a sweet reunion between Gabriella Pizzolo (Suzie) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), delighting longtime fans. Shannon Purser, who played fan-favourite Barb in earlier seasons, also made a rare appearance, sparking cheers from the crowd.

Headlines swirled around series leads David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown. The pair shared a warm embrace on the red carpet, just days after a November 1 Daily Mail report claimed Brown had filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour prior to Season 5 production.

Advertisement

Liv Morgan's WWE injury and road to recovery Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television since June due to a shoulder injury. The setback occurred during her intense match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW, where she suffered a separated shoulder.

WWE officials have not announced an official return date, but multiple reports indicate Morgan is targeting early 2026 for her comeback. In the meantime, she has been staying active in the public eye. On the same day as the premiere, her new holiday ad campaign for LIDS launched, featuring festive promotions that highlight her charismatic appeal.

As Stranger Things season 5 gears up for release, Morgan's premiere outing keeps her in the spotlight. WWE fans eagerly await her return, hopeful it will reignite feuds and championships.