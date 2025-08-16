Liverpool beat Bournemouth in Premier League opener as Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa and Salah shine

Liverpool launched their Premier League title defense with a dominating 4-2 win against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday (August 15). The defending champions showcased their attacking talent, with new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, alongside star players Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Mohamed Salah, delivering standout performances.

Hugo Ekitike’s dream debut Hugo Ekitike, who was signed by the club in the summer, made an immediate impact by opening the scoring in the 37th minute. The young French striker calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after a slick interplay with Florian Wirtz. Liverpool were leading 1-0 at halftime.

Cody Gakpo’s second-half spark Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s lead just three minutes after the start of the second half. Linking up brilliantly with Ekitike, Gakpo cut inside and placed a precise shot into the bottom corner, igniting the Anfield crowd.

Chiesa and Salah seal the victory Bournemouth bounced back, leveling the score at 2-2 with goals that exposed some vulnerabilities in Liverpool’s defense. Antoine Semenyo scored both goals for his team in the 64th minute and the 76th minute.

However, Federico Chiesa, another summer addition, restored Liverpool’s lead in the 88th minute with a close-range finish, marking his first Premier League goal. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah scored his tenth goal in season openers by finishing inside the box with his right foot.

Team news and tactical brilliance Arne Slot’s team, Liverpool blended new and established stars, with Alisson in goal, a back four of Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai anchoring the midfield.

The attacking quartet of Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, and Ekitike overwhelmed Bournemouth’s defense, which featured debutants Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert. Despite Bournemouth’s resilience, Liverpool’s attacking depth under Slot proved decisive.

Looking ahead This win has laid a strong foundation for the defending champions, Liverpool, with their new signings integrating seamlessly and Salah continuing to lead by example.

Bournemouth, despite the defeat, showed promise, building on their ninth-place finish last season under Andoni Iraola.