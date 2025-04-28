Liverpool clinch Premier League title by beating Tottenham 5-1, equal Manchester United’s historic record

Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to seal the Premier League title at Anfield on the 27th of April, Sunday. The triumph was witnessed by over 60,000 fans singing "You’ll Never Walk Alone” as Arne Slot’s team won their 20th title. They have equaled Manchester United’s historic record as the joint-most successful club in English football.

Liverpool with 82 points, have a 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, ensuring the title with four games to spare. They won 25 of the 34 games that they played this season. While seven matches ended in a draw, they lost on two occasions.

Tottenham strike first, Liverpool bounce back Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo tested Tottenham’s goalkeeper, with the latter nearly scoring an overhead kick. However, Tottenham silenced the crowd when Dominic Solanke headed in a corner in the 12th minute. Liverpool bounced back quickly. Four minutes later, Luis Diaz tied the scores as he converted Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross, and the tables were turned.

Goal spree at Anfield Liverpool took the lead when Alexis Mac Allister blasted a shot from 18 yards past Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario in the 24th minute. Before the halftime, Gakpo made it 3-1. The fourth goal was scored by Salah in the second half of the game. He scored his 185th Premier League goal and became the league’s top foreign scorer. Liverpool had a fifth when Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie scored an own goal with about 20 minutes to go, sparking celebrations.

Arne Slot, club manager expresses happiness Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to a near-perfect season. He expressed his happiness while speaking to Sky Sports, “We knew we would win today. The team’s belief was rock-solid,” he said.

"They always find a way to win. Incredibly proud, not only of the players but also of the people standing here, sport directors, my staff members, we should give them a big round of applause. Let's forget it's the second in 35 years, it's the second in five years,” he further added.