Liverpool vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, team news, predicted lineups and more

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League 2025-26 clash at Anfield on Sunday (August 31). Both teams will be geared up to win, with an aim to climb up from their current positions in the EPL standings.

Arsenal, currently second with two wins, six points, and a goal difference of +6, will take on Liverpool, who sit fourth with two wins, six points, and a goal difference of +3.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Match details Date: August 31 (Sunday)

Time:t 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM BST | 9:00 PM IST in India.

Venue: Anfield.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Team news Liverpool Alexis Mac Allister has returned to training after missing the Newcastle match and is expected to pair with Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. If Mac Allister is not fit, then Dominik Szoboszlai or Conor Bradley are likely to step in. New signing Jeremie Frimpong will remain unavailable due to a hamstring injury. The attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, and Hugo Ekitike is expected to remain unchanged.

Arsenal The Gunners are struggling with injuries, with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and captain Martin Odegaard ruled out. Leandro Trossard, Ben White, and Christian Norgaard's inclusion is doubtful. Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri are vying to replace Odegaard, while Noni Madueke is likely to step in for Saka on the right flank.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, Hugo Ekitike.

Arsenal Probable XI: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match? The Liverpool vs Arsenal clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with USA Network and Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record Matches won by Liverpool: 92

Matches won by Arsenal: 79