Liverpool vs Atletico: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, live streaming, probable lineups and more

UCL: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and probable lineups for the clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Sep 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder #08 Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (2l), Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak (C) and Liverpool's Japanese midfielder #03 Wataru Endo attends a training session at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder #08 Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (2l), Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak (C) and Liverpool's Japanese midfielder #03 Wataru Endo attends a training session at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid.(AFP)

Liverpool are set to face Atletico Madrid in the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 17). The match will be played at the Anfield stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Match details

Date: Wednesday, September 17, in the United States/ Thursday, September 18 in India

Time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Anfield, Merseyside in England.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, DAZN, and ViX.

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions

Chat GPT: “Liverpool come into the UCL clash in strong domestic form, with an attack that creates plenty but sometimes takes time to break down deep defences. Atlético, despite injuries, remain organised and dangerous on the counter. Expect Liverpool to dominate possession and chances, while Atlético look to frustrate and strike on breaks. My prediction: a tight but controlled 2-0 or 2-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield.”

Grok: “I predict Liverpool will edge out Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League match at Anfield. Liverpool's attacking firepower, led by Mohamed Salah, should exploit Atletico's depleted defense, despite Diego Simeone's tactical discipline. The Reds' strong home record and recent head-to-head dominance tilt the scales in their favor. Expect a competitive game, with Liverpool's late-game intensity likely to secure the win.”

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Team news

Liverpool have a near-fully fit squad, with new signing Alexander Isak available but expected to start on the bench as he builds match fitness. Alexis Mac Allister is a game-time decision after a knock against Burnley, while Curtis Jones remains sidelined. Federico Chiesa has been omitted from the Champions League squad. Arne Slot is likely to rotate slightly for the European opener, prioritizing attacking fluency after recent late goals in the league.

Atletico Madrid are dealing with an injury crisis following their win over Villarreal, with Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, and others forced off in that game. Jose Gimenez (calf), Alex Baena (adductor), and Thiago Almada (calf) are also absent. New signing Nicolas Gonzalez could feature after scoring on debut, but the focus will be on stabilizing a backline that has struggled to keep clean sheets early in the season.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galan, N. Gonzalez, Giuliano, Barrios, Gallagher, Griezmann, Sorloth

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Liverpool: 4

Matches won by Atletico Madrid: 3

Matches ending in a draw: 4

 
 
