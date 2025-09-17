Liverpool vs Atletico: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, live streaming, probable lineups and more

Liverpool are set to face Atletico Madrid in the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 17). The match will be played at the Anfield stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Match details Date: Wednesday, September 17, in the United States/ Thursday, September 18 in India

Time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Anfield, Merseyside in England.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, DAZN, and ViX.

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: “Liverpool come into the UCL clash in strong domestic form, with an attack that creates plenty but sometimes takes time to break down deep defences. Atlético, despite injuries, remain organised and dangerous on the counter. Expect Liverpool to dominate possession and chances, while Atlético look to frustrate and strike on breaks. My prediction: a tight but controlled 2-0 or 2-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield.”

Grok: “I predict Liverpool will edge out Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League match at Anfield. Liverpool's attacking firepower, led by Mohamed Salah, should exploit Atletico's depleted defense, despite Diego Simeone's tactical discipline. The Reds' strong home record and recent head-to-head dominance tilt the scales in their favor. Expect a competitive game, with Liverpool's late-game intensity likely to secure the win.”

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Team news Liverpool have a near-fully fit squad, with new signing Alexander Isak available but expected to start on the bench as he builds match fitness. Alexis Mac Allister is a game-time decision after a knock against Burnley, while Curtis Jones remains sidelined. Federico Chiesa has been omitted from the Champions League squad. Arne Slot is likely to rotate slightly for the European opener, prioritizing attacking fluency after recent late goals in the league.

Atletico Madrid are dealing with an injury crisis following their win over Villarreal, with Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, and others forced off in that game. Jose Gimenez (calf), Alex Baena (adductor), and Thiago Almada (calf) are also absent. New signing Nicolas Gonzalez could feature after scoring on debut, but the focus will be on stabilizing a backline that has struggled to keep clean sheets early in the season.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Probable Lineups Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galan, N. Gonzalez, Giuliano, Barrios, Gallagher, Griezmann, Sorloth

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Liverpool: 4

Matches won by Atletico Madrid: 3

