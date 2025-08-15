Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in a highly anticipated Premier League opener. The game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. While Arne Slot’s side will want to bounce back from last week’s FA Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace, Andoni Iraola’s squad will be geared up to pick themselves up from their ninth-place finish from last season.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth - Match details Date: August 15 in the United States, August 16 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (August 15) in the United States | 12:30 AM IST (August 16) in India.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

VAR: Michael Oliver.

Team news - Liverpool vs Bournemouth, EPL 2025-26 Liverpool Joe Gomez was back in training on Wednesday after recovering from an Achilles problem. Ryan Gravenberch is expected to miss the match due to a suspension carried over from last season’s final game against Crystal Palace. Conor Bradley’s participation is uncertain after he sat out the Community Shield. However, Liverpool’s new signings are ready to make their debuts.

Bournemouth Bournemouth are dealing with several injury concerns. Star performer from last season, Justin Kluivert, is doubtful after sustaining a knock during pre-season. Lewis Cook and Enes Unal are sidelined for an extended period with knee injuries. While Ryan Christie and Luis Sinisterra are close to returning, the trip to Anfield might be too early for them. Newcomer Adrien Truffert is likely to step in for his first competitive start at left-back.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League - Predicted lineups Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson (gk), Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Petrovic (gk), Araujo, Truffert, Senesi, Brooks, Adams, Tavernier, Kroupi Jr, Hill, Semenyo, Winterburn.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match? The Liverpool vs Bournemouth opening clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Head-to-head details Liverpool have won 17 games and Bournemouth have won two matches. One clash ended in a draw.