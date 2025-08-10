Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: 5 key storylines to watch in 2025 FA Community Shield clash

Liverpool, the Premier League champions, will face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield clash. The traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season is scheduled at Wembley on Sunday (August 10).

Here's a detailed preview of the key storylines to watch in this highly anticipated showdown with crucial moments and standout performances to follow.

Arne Slot’s tactical test for Liverpool Liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot, faces an early test in refining his 4-3-3 formation, which struggled against counter-attacks during pre-season.

A 4-2 loss to AC Milan highlighted vulnerabilities, with new full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong pushing forward aggressively. This places significant pressure on holding midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to anchor the defense.

Slot noted after a pre-season win, “Two set-piece goals are not what you want, especially when you face Crystal Palace next week.”

Crystal Palace’s counter-attacking prowess, showcased in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, makes this a crucial test for Slot’s tactical setup.

Marc Guehi: Liverpool’s transfer target in the spotlight Liverpool’s defense is under scrutiny after Jarell Quansah’s £35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen and injury doubts surrounding Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley. Slot has had to use makeshift center-backs like Andy Robertson, but he remains optimistic, stating, “We have enough options left.”

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, an England international, is reportedly a target for Liverpool. With the team facing defensive injury concerns and Jarell Quansah’s departure, will Palace’s Guehi impress enough to spark a potential transfer to the Reds? It is something to watch for.

Rio Ngumoha’s potential breakthrough Liverpool’s attacking options are strengthened by the emergence of 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, who has impressed in pre-season with two goals and two assists.

His solo efforts against Yokohama F. Marinos and Athletic Club highlight his potential to fill the void left by Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich. Slot’s willingness to integrate youth could see Ngumoha make an impact off the bench, especially given his talent for exploiting tired defenses on Wembley’s expansive pitch.

Crystal Palace’s resilience amid uncertainty Crystal Palace enter the match amid off-field turbulence, having been demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

With a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal pending, manager Oliver Glasner is expected to be focused on maintaining squad cohesion. Despite limited transfer activity with only Walter Benitz and Borna Sosa having joined, Palace have retained key players like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Their FA Cup-winning squad remains largely intact, offering continuity that could trouble Liverpool, as it did in their 1-0 Premier League win at Anfield in April 2024.

Also Read | Why FA Cup winners Crystal Palace were demoted to Conference League | Explained

Historical context and Community Shield implications Crystal Palace have a history of upsetting Liverpool, from a 1990 FA Cup semi-final thriller to a dramatic 3-3 draw in 2014 that derailed Liverpool’s title hopes. However, the Community Shield’s predictive power for the season is limited.