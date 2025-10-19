Liverpool vs Manchester United: Who will win EPL clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Published19 Oct 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Liverpool vs Manchester United(REUTERS)

Liverpool will face Manchester United in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Sunday (October 19). The match will be played at Anfield Stadium. In the EPL standings, Liverpool are currently in fourth position with 15 points from five wins and two losses. On the other hand, Man Utd are in the 12th position with 10 points from three wins, three losses, and a draw. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming game.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match details

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 11:30 AM ET in the US/ 9:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Anfield.

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Darren England

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, USA Network, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions

Grok: “Liverpool will win 2-1 against Manchester United in their Premier League match at Anfield on October 19, 2025. Liverpool’s strong home form, led by key players like Salah and Van Dijk, should overpower United’s inconsistent defense, though United may nick a goal through Fernandes or Sesko.”

ChatGPT: "Liverpool are likely to dominate possession and control the tempo at Anfield, exploiting Manchester United’s defensive inconsistencies. Liverpool are expected to edge out a competitive game 2-1, though United’s counterattacking threat could make it tense late on."

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Team news

Liverpool receive boosts with Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate being fit after international concerns, but Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a hip injury, handing Giorgi Mamardashvili the start in goal. Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, and Giovanni Leoni are also out.

Manchester United have a relatively clean bill of health, with only long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez (knee) out. Noussair Mazraoui is not named in the starting lineup but could feature later in the game.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Confirmed lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Manchester United: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes; Dalot, Cunha, Mbeumo, Amad; Mount

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Liverpool: 71

Matches won by Manchester United: 84

Matches ending in a draw: 59

