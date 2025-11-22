Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, and live streaming

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League clash on Saturday (November 22). The match will be played at Anfield Stadium. In the points table, Liverpool are in eighth position with 18 points from 6 wins and 5 losses. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are in the 19th spot with 9 points from 2 wins, 6 losses, and 3 draws. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Saturday, November 22
Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Anfield.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Live Streaming details
Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, fuboTV, and Peacock.
Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar app with a subscription.
Grok: “Liverpool should edge a tense match at Anfield, with Alisson’s return and Salah’s milestone adding firepower against a depleted Forest side. Expect the Reds to win 2-1, overcoming Forest’s stubborn low block but conceding on the counter.”
ChatGPT: "Liverpool should be slight favourites, they have got strong attacking quality and the home advantage working for them. But Forest aren’t a pushover, their resilience and pressure on the break could make this a tight game. Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Nottingham Forest."
Alisson Becker is in contention to return, following his hamstring recovery, though Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are still unavailable. Alexander Isak has been passed fit after a recent scare and is likely to start ahead of Hugo Ekitike, while Mohamed Salah will make his 300th Premier League appearance for the current champions.
Chris Wood, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Dilane Bakwa, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all doubts and will be assessed before the game. Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz, and Angus Gunn are confirmed absentees. If Wood is ruled out, Igor Jesus, Arnaud Kalimuendo, or ex-Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi could lead the line.
Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike.
Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels, Luca Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare, Enzo Dominguez, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus
Matches won by Liverpool: 58
Matches won by Nottingham Forest: 32
Matches ending in a draw: 29