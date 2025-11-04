Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming details

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League clash on Tuesday (November 4). The match will be played at Anfield Stadium. In the UCL points table, Real Madrid are fifth with 9 points from 3 wins and a Goal Difference (GD) of +7. On the other hand, Liverpool are 10th with 6 points from two wins and a loss. Here are all the details about the game.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Tuesday, November 4, in the United States/ Wednesday, November 5, in India

Time: 4:00 PM ET in the US/ 1:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Anfield.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+,UniMas, TUDN, ViX, and DirecTV Stream.

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match live on the Sony Sports network or the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "Liverpool will leverage their Anfield fortress and Arne Slot’s high-pressing style to disrupt Real Madrid’s depleted backline. Despite Madrid’s attacking flair, the absence of key defenders tilts the edge toward a narrow 2-1 Reds victory."

ChatGPT: "Liverpool enter with the energy of a recent boost at home, but Real Madrid look more settled and consistent this season, especially away from home. Real’s edge in squad depth and form suggests they’ll scrape a win, but expect goals at both ends given Liverpool’s defensive wobbles and Madrid’s attacking firepower. Prediction, Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid."

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Team news Liverpool The Reds could see Ryan Gravenberch return to action following his recent ankle injury recovery. However, the team continues to manage groin issues for Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones. Additionally, Alisson Becker, Giovanni Leoni, and Jeremie Frimpong will remain unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez took a seat on the bench during the recent weekend victory, but expect Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson to hold onto their spots in the lineup.

Real Madrid Xabi Alonso's side is holding steady without fresh injury concerns, though key defenders Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba will still remain absent. Franco Mastantuono is also out with a lower-body problem.

Carvajal, who would typically be back from his Champions League suspension for this league-stage match, now faces a longer layoff extending into 2026. This puts extra focus on Trent Alexander-Arnold to deliver strong performances against his old team, with Federico Valverde ready to support in midfield.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Probable lineups Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Rodrygo Silva De Goes, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Madrid: 9

Matches won by Liverpool: 4