Liverpool vs West Ham: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Liverpool will lock horns with West Ham United in a crucial Premier League 2025-26 encounter at Anfield on Saturday (February 28). Both teams will be geared up to win, with Liverpool aiming to climb into the Champions League spots and West Ham looking to pull away from the relegation zone.

Liverpool are currently 6th with 13 wins, 6 draws, 8 losses, and 45 points. On the other hand, West Ham are at the 18th spot with 6 wins, 7 draws, and 14 losses for 25 points.

Liverpool vs West Ham - Match details Date: February 28, Saturday

Time: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST | 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Anfield.

Referee: Tim Robinson

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Team news Liverpool Arne Slot faces an injury crisis, with key players like Florian Wirtz (out with injury), Jeremie Frimpong (recent thigh issue but potentially returning), Conor Bradley (knee surgery), Stefan Bajcetic (long-term), Wataru Endo (foot), and others sidelined. Alexander Isak faces fitness concerns. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will remain central to the attack and defense.

West Ham United The Hammers have shown resilience with one loss in recent matches and clean sheets, but they deal with absences and form issues in their survival fight. Specific current absences include Freddie Pots (Red card) and Pablo Felipe (calf injury).

Liverpool vs West Ham - Confirmed lineups Liverpool: Alisson, Joe Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike

West Ham: Hermansen, Summerville, Fernandes, Soucek, Magassa, Bowen, Diouf, Disasi, Mavropanos, Disasi, Wan-Bissaka, Castellanos

AI predictions Grok: “Liverpool are strong favourites at Anfield against a struggling West Ham side sitting in 18th place and fighting relegation. Despite Liverpool's inconsistent season, their dominant home record against West Ham, combined with recent gritty wins, should see them through. Prediction: Liverpool win 2-1.”

ChatGPT: "Liverpool go into this clash as clear favourites, riding a strong run, while West Ham are still battling near the relegation zone despite recent improvement. Expect a tight contest, West Ham’s resilience and motivation to survive could make it uncomfortable, but Liverpool’s superior squad depth and dominant head-to-head record should see them edge it, likely by a one-goal margin."

Live streaming details The Liverpool vs West Ham clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, and other platforms like USA Network in the United States. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Head-to-head record Matches won by Liverpool: 83

Matches won by West Ham: 29