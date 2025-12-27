Liverpool vs Wolves: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, probable line-ups, live streaming and more

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League clash on Saturday (December 27). The match will be played at Anfield Stadium. In the points table, Liverpool are in sixth position with 29 points from 9 wins, 2 draws, and 6 losses. On the other hand, Wolves are in 20th spot with just 2 points after a string of defeats. Here are all the details about the clash.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Match details Date: Saturday, December 27

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US / 8:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Anfield.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Liverpool should dominate at Anfield against a struggling Wolves side low on confidence. With home advantage and key attackers pushing forward, expect the Reds to secure a comfortable win, perhaps 3-0, exploiting counters while keeping a clean sheet."

ChatGPT: "Liverpool are favourites here with their strong home form and Wolves' poor run. The Reds have quality in attack and should control the game. Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Wolverhampton Wanderers."

Liverpool vs Wolves: Team news Liverpool Liverpool's squad is facing significant challenges both up front and at the back. Alexander Isak is sidelined with an injury, while Dominik Szoboszlai sits out due to a suspension from accumulating five bookings. Cody Gakpo remains questionable with partial fitness, and Mohamed Salah is absent on AFCON duty, leaving the team with just two experienced strikers. This makes Hugo Ekitike an essential signing, and Federico Chiesa could earn a surprising opportunity in the lineup. Conor Bradley is a toss-up for availability, paving the way for Jeremie Frimpong to feature from the start, potentially.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves are grappling with their own defensive headaches. Toti Gomes is out with a hamstring issue, and Emmanuel Agbadou is unavailable due to AFCON commitments. Yerson Mosquera's return from suspension provides some much-needed stability for the backline under manager Edwards. Hugo Bueno is in a tight battle to be fit in time. Former Liverpool youth product Ki-Jana Hoever could line up against his old club. The team will sorely miss Rodrigo Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield, adding to the manager's frustrations.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Predicted lineups Liverpool: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Wolves: Sa; S Bueno, Mosquera, Doherty; Hoever, J Gomes, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Head-to-head details Matches won by Liverpool: 61

Matches won by Wolves: 36