Logan Wilson contract: Dallas Cowboys acquire Cincinnati Bengals linebacker ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys, reeling from a humiliating 27-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, made a smart trade ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Cowboys acquired Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. In exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, the Cowboys secure a proven veteran with a $36 million contract, positioning him as an immediate starter to stabilize a struggling unit.

At 29, Wilson brings consistent production and leadership. Selected by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming, he has recorded four consecutive seasons with over 100 tackles, including a career-high 130 in 2022.

This year, he started all eight games, contributing 46 tackles, one interception, and four passes defensed before his role diminished.

Cincinnati Bengals’ decision The Cincinnati Bengals' choice to part with Wilson reflects a shift toward younger talent. A three-time defensive captain, Wilson requested a trade on October 23 after seeing reduced playing time. Rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight earned increased roles in two-linebacker formations.

Wilson was sidelined for the second half of recent contests, participating only in victory-formation plays.

Dallas Cowboys’ strategy The trade addresses immediate needs exposed in the Cardinals' defeat, where missed tackles and coverage lapses highlighted defensive vulnerabilities. The Dallas Cowboys rank 31st in points allowed, surrendering over 30 per contest.

The unit’s struggles intensified after the preseason trade of edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on August 28. In return, Dallas received two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. While the deal bolsters future assets, it has left the current roster at 3-5-1, 11th in the NFC.

NFC East implications Wilson’s arrival will strengthen the Dallas Cowboys within a competitive division. The 6-3 Philadelphia Eagles hold the lead, but upcoming matchups now feature an upgraded Cowboys front. His presence could neutralize explosive rushing attacks that have exploited Dallas, potentially altering outcomes in divisional contests.