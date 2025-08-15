Longest wrestling match ever lasted 21 hrs 49 mins; body-slammed a record and bagged ₹32 lakh for cancer charity | Video

A recent wrestling match, broadcast on a Twitch stream, has been claimed as the world's longest wrestling match as it lasted for 21 hours and 49 minutes, reported NDTV.

Held to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society, the match garnered approximately ₹32 lakh during the longest runtime in the history of wrestling. The match was won by former AEW star Stu Grayson.

Dexerto shared the glimpse of the match with a caption, “The 'world's longest wrestling match' has raised $37,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and lasted 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds.”

On 11 August, Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling teamed up with Ottawa-based C4 Wrestling for a 16-person Cibernetico Match in Gatineau, Quebec.

The match also featured Dante Dubois, Gabriel Floyd, HADDY, Jeff Fury, Joe Jobber, Katrina Creed, KJ Swayde, Alvin Turner, Cecil Nyx, Dreya Mitchell, Jason Exile, Mathis Myre, Top Dog, and Xander Orion, added NDTV.

The previous longest wrestling match was recorded by Ehime Pro Wrestling in 2021, when it lasted for 21 hours, 44 minutes, and 34 seconds. That match featured multiple wrestlers and ended with former AEW star Stu Grayson emerging victorious.

In the meantime, despite breaking the record for longest duration, it will not be officially recognised due to the $16,000 verification fee required by Guinness World Records. It is because Evil Uno's team wasn't willing to pay.

"Despite breaking the time mark, the record won't be official. Evil Uno revealed that Guinness required a $16,000 fee to verify the attempt, a cost they weren't willing to cover," Dexerto added.