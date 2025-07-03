'Look at his lifestyle': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks ₹10 lakh per month after ₹4 lakh court order

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been ordered by the Calcutta High Court to pay ₹4 lakh every month in alimony to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter. This ruling marks a major step in the legal battle between the two, which has continued for over six years.

According to the court’s decision, Shami will have to pay ₹1.5 lakh to Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for the upkeep of their daughter each month.

Shami and Jahan, who tied the knot in 2014, have been fighting a bitter legal case since 2018. Jahan had accused Shami of domestic violence and infidelity. Speaking to PTI after the judgment, Jahan welcomed the decision but said the amount was still not enough considering Shami's wealth.

‘ ₹ 4 Lakh Is Less’ "The way he leads his lifestyle, ₹4 lakh is less. We demanded ₹10 lakh four years ago. The cost of living has increased now. And we will demand it again. This judgment is a big win for me. I'm thankful to Imtiaz bhai (Jahan's advocate) and the Hon'ble Judge of the High Court. But I still think we should be getting a higher amount of money so I can take care of our daughter and meet her needs,” Jahan told PTI.

Her lawyer Imtiaz Ahmed also called the verdict an important win but said they would push for a higher amount during the final hearing.

“There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to ₹6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for ₹7 lakh and ₹3 lakh,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Years-Long Legal Fight The couple's legal fight began in 2018 when Jahan filed a case against Shami and his family in the Alipore court, accusing them of domestic abuse. At that time, the court had ordered Shami to pay ₹80,000 per month as interim support for their daughter.

