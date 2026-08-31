Lopez homer caps six-run ninth as Marlins rally past Nationals 6-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Lopez's two run homer capped a six-run ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Sunday.

Esteury Ruiz bunted for a hit leading off the ninth against Max Kranick (0-1), Griffin Conine and Leo Jiménez each walked, and Tom Cosgrove replaced Max Kranick and hit Jakob Marsee to force in a run.

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Joe Mack hit a sac-fly to center, bringing Conine across to tie the game. As Andrew Pinckney threw wildly to third trying to get Jiménez, the ball went into the dugout and Jiménez advanced to make it 3-2.

Heriberto Hernández walked, Marsee stole home on a double steal and Lopez hit a 400-foot homer into the Marlins bullpen to push the lead to 6-2.

Marlins starter Janson Junk allowed a run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, and Dax Fulton (1-0) picked up his first career win.

Jorbit Vivas had two hits and two walks for the Nationals. CJ Abrams, making his first start at second base with the Nats, had a leaping catch on a line drive in the sixth.

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Miami second baseman Xavier Edwards left the game with left elbow and left thumb discomfort following a collision with Vivas on a tag play during a steal attempt in the fifth.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead after Nasim Nuñez hit an RBI double in the fifth. Daylen Lile made it 2-0 in the eighth on a sac-fly.

Washington’s Andrew Alvarez allowed two hits, walked three and struck out six in six-plus innings.

Miami RHP Ryan Gusto (1-3, 3.98 ERA) takes the mound for the series finale. Washington has not named a starter.

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