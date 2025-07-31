Los Angeles Angels acquire Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin ahead of MLB trade deadline; check details

The Los Angeles Angels have made a strategic move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring veteran relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals. In exchange, the Nationals received left-hander Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown.

Andrew Chafin’s performance At 35, Andrew Chafin adds seasoned expertise to the Los Angeles Angels’ team. The left-hander, who joined the Nationals in May after opting out of a minor league deal with the Tigers, has posted a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings this season.

However, his 20.5% strikeout rate and 13.6% walk rate are underwhelming, and his 42.1% ground ball rate is league-average. Chafin’s career stats are more compelling, with a 3.39 ERA across 528 1/3 innings and a 25.7% strikeout rate. His 47.8% career ground ball rate could provide stability for a relief unit that ranks among the league’s worst with a 4.96 ERA.

Luis Garcia’s form Luis Garcia, 38, brings additional experience to the side. Having pitched for the Dodgers and Nationals this year, he carries a 4.10 ERA with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an impressive 54.6% ground ball rate.

His career 4.14 ERA over 565 1/3 innings aligns with his current form, and his prior stints with the Angels in 2019 and early 2024 offer familiarity.

Losing Jake Eder and Sam Brown The Angels parted with Jake Eder, a former prospect whose stock has dipped since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. Eder, acquired earlier this year in a cash deal from the White Sox, has struggled with a 4.87 ERA in 20 1/3 big league innings and a 6.41 ERA in the minors since 2023.

On the other hand, Sam Brown, a 12th-round pick in 2023, is a 24-year-old first baseman with a .244/.350/.358 line in Double-A, not ranked among the Angels’ top prospects.

Looking ahead The acquisition of Chafin and Garcia, both midseason free agents, suggests an effort to bolster the team without sacrificing high-value assets. This move aligns with the Angels’ historical tendency to push for the postseason when close, especially for franchise icon Mike Trout, who, at 34 and increasingly injury-prone, is hitting well but limited to designated hitter duties.

