Los Angeles Chargers secure Rashawn Slater with record-breaking $114 m extension

The Los Angeles Chargers have bolstered their offensive line by signing left tackle Rashawn Slater to a historic four-year, $114 million contract extension. This agreement ensures the two-time Pro Bowler remains with the team through the 2029 season, providing long-term stability for quarterback Justin Herbert’s protection.

Advertisement

Details of the contract The four-year deal worth $114 million signed by Rashawn Slater includes $92 million in guaranteed money. This makes Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with an average annual salary of $28.5 million.

The extension comes as Slater was entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $19 million on his fifth-year option in 2025. With no long-term security beyond this season, negotiations between the Chargers’ front office and CAA Football had been ongoing for weeks. The new deal not only rewards Slater’s contributions but also ensures continuity for a team aiming to build a championship-caliber roster around Herbert.

Rashawn Slater's form Drafted 13th overall in 2021, Rashawn Slater has been a significant performer for the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite a biceps injury limiting him to just three games in 2022, Slater has been a reliable player at left tackle. His exceptional play earned him Pro Bowl honours in two of his four NFL seasons.

Advertisement

“Rashawn Slater is a cornerstone of our offensive line,” Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told local reporters during training camp.

Training camp holdout resolved Slater’s absence from training camp practices had been a point of speculation, as he held out while awaiting a contract extension. However, he reported to camp on July 16, signaling his commitment to the team despite the ongoing negotiations.

The resolution of these discussions has paved the way for Slater to return to the field, likely rejoining his teammates for the Los Angeles Chargers’ next practice session.

Also Read | Why was former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended from high school coaching job?

Los Angeles Chargers' strategy The Los Angeles Chargers’ investment in Rashawn Slater highlights their strategy to build a strong offensive front. With $92 million guaranteed, the team has shown confidence in Slater’s ability to remain a top-tier performer through 2029. As the NFL continues to prioritize quarterback protection, Slater’s record-breaking deal could set a precedent for future contracts at the position.

Advertisement