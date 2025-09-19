Los Angeles Chargers strengthen defense with key signings as Khalil Mack placed on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers reinforced their defensive front following a significant injury to star linebacker Khalil Mack. With the team off to a strong 2-0 start, the loss of their premier pass rusher prompted immediate action, including the addition of a former top draft pick to help fill the gap. As the Chargers prepare for a critical Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos, this move signals their determination to maintain momentum.

Khalil Mack's injury update Khalil Mack sustained an injury during the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The 34-year-old edge rusher, who recorded his first sack of the season in the game, suffered a dislocated elbow on a first-quarter tackle.

He was then forced to exit with his arm in a sling. Mack was later placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four weeks until the Week 7 clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, has been a linchpin for the Chargers, racking up 31 sacks since joining the team in 2022. His absence is expected to create a significant challenge for a defense already adjusting to the offseason departure of Joey Bosa.

Clelin Ferrell's signing To address the void, the Chargers signed defensive end Clelin Ferrell to their practice squad. Ferrell was the Raiders' fourth overall pick in 2019, selected to help replace Mack after his trade to the Chicago Bears. Though Ferrell never fully met the lofty expectations in Las Vegas, where he recorded 10.5 sacks over four seasons, he showed promise last year with the Washington Commanders, starting 10 games and posting 3.5 sacks. With 17 career sacks across 87 games, Ferrell will bring experience and versatility.