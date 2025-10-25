Los Angeles Dodgers unveil 2025 World Series roster: Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott sidelined for Toronto Blue Jays clash

The Los Angeles Dodgers have locked in their 26-man roster for the 2025 World Series, confirming tough breaks for fans as key relievers Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott sit out the Fall Classic. With Game 1 set for Friday at 8 PM ET, the team will shift focus to depth and matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bullpen shake-up: Alex Vesia's absence The most significant omission is lefty Alex Vesia, absent due to a "deeply personal family matter" with his wife, Kayla. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the tough call, noting the club's full support.

Vesia, a postseason standout with a 3.86 ERA over 4⅔ innings, won't travel with the team. MLB's family emergency rules could allow a return by Game 3 in LA, but for now, the 29-year-old's reliability, highlighted by a 3.02 regular-season ERA is missed.

Tanner Scott, the $72 million lefty free-agent signing, also didn't make the cut. Recovering from a lower-body abscess procedure that sidelined him since the NLDS. The Dodgers prioritized health and fresh arms. In their places, hard-throwing righties Edgardo Henriquez and Will Klein, both low-experience but high-upside options to counter Toronto Blue Jays right-handed sluggers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr and George Springer.

Roster breakdown Pitchers (12): Anthony Banda, Jack Dreyer, Tyler Glasnow, Edgardo Henriquez, Clayton Kershaw, Will Klein, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Snell, Blake Treinen, Justin Wrobleski, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

DH/Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani.

Catchers (2): Ben Rordvedt, Will Smith.

Infielders (4): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas.

Outfielders (4): Alex Call, Justin Dean, Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages.

Utility (3): Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernandez, Hyeseong Kim.

This 12-pitcher, 14-position-player setup echoes recent playoff formats, blending veterans like Kershaw (back for his first WS roster in years) with firepower. Blake Snell is expected to open Game 1, Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, Glasnow in Game 3, and Ohtani in Game 4.

Depth test Losing Vesia and Scott thins the high-leverage lefty options, but Anthony Banda will step up as the primary southpaw reliever. The additions of Henriquez and Klein add velocity to bridge innings, crucial against Toronto's patient bats.

Offensively, the roster is versatile. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman anchor the infield, while utility wizards like Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernandez provide glove-first magic. Teoscar Hernández's clutch bat in the outfield pairs with Andy Pages' speed.