Los Angeles Lakers fire Joey and Jesse Buss in major front office shake-up; check details

Updated21 Nov 2025, 02:43 AM IST
Lakers fire Joey and Jesse Buss
The Los Angeles Lakers have fired Joey Buss and Jesse Buss from their front-office positions, effective immediately. The brothers, sons of late owner Jerry Buss, confirmed the news to ESPN on Thursday, marking the end of an era for one of basketball’s most famous families.

The decision comes as part of a reorganization of the Lakers’ basketball operations department following the team’s $10 billion sale of majority ownership earlier this year.

Tenure of Joey Buss and Jesse Buss with the Lakers

For more than a decade, Joey and Jesse Buss played vital roles in the Lakers’ scouting and player development success. They were instrumental in discovering several standout players who became fan favourites and key contributors, including Austin Reaves, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr, and Max Christie.

Joey served as alternate governor and vice president of research and development while also leading the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate, as president and CEO. Jesse held the title of assistant general manager and director of scouting, deeply involved in the draft process and talent evaluation year-round.

Statement from the Buss brothers

In a joint statement, Joey and Jesse Buss expressed gratitude and disappointment.

"We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons," they told ESPN. "Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all."

New ownership drives change

The Los Angeles Lakers were sold in June 2025 to a group led by Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter in a deal valuing the franchise at $10 billion, the highest in NBA history. The sale was officially approved by the league last month.

Jeanie Buss, the eldest sibling and controlling owner for the past several years, will remain the team’s primary governor. Despite leaving their roles, the brothers will retain their minority ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers.

What’s next for Joey Buss and Jesse Buss?

The siblings are already looking ahead. In September, they launched Buss Sports Capital, a sports investment firm focused on global opportunities, acquisitions, and partnerships. The new venture positions them to stay active in the industry outside of day-to-day Los Angeles Lakers' operations.

